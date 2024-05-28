Morrow Memorial Preschool Congratulates CHS 2024 Valedictorian Chloe Barter 

From Morrow Memorial Preschool:

The Morrow Memorial Preschool staff could not be more proud of Preschool Alum Chloe Barter. Her teachers remember how excited she was to come to school everyday. We still have her Duncan Dog journal entry when she took Duncan, the class stuffed pet, home for the weekend. “I rode the swing with Duncan.” Best of luck at Georgetown in the fall Chloe!

About Morrow Memorial Preschool

Morrow is a co-operative preschool offering a creative, play-based curriculum that encourages exploration and growth. It provides a happy, safe, nurturing environment that lays the foundation for lifelong learning by promoting the core values of love, patience, kindness, curiosity and self-esteem. Co-op, partial co-op and non co-op classes are offered for 2 ½ to 5-year-olds and a non co-op Pre-K 5 bridge program for 4-5 year olds.

