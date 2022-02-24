With Rent Tripled, NJ Fencing Alliance Looks for New South Orange-Maplewood Home

The New Jersey Fencing Alliance, which has operated from 50 Burnett Avenue in the Hilton neighborhood of Maplewood for the past 20 years, is losing its current home. The well-regarded NJFA, which is closely linked to the Columbia High School Fencing program and has produced top fencers including Olympic Bronze Medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, is out after February 28.

Frank Mustilli, who operates the NJFA, says he is seeking a new home in South Orange or Maplewood, and if he can’t find one in the two towns, “I’m done.”

It’s a difficult prospect, since the two towns boast limited inventories of commercial and light industrial space, and rents are rising.

Mustilli, who has been a South Orange resident since 1978, reports that the monthly rent for the NJFA’s 17,000 sf space at 50 Burnett was increased from $10,600/month by property owner John Brito to $30,000/mo. Earlier this month, the Maplewood Planning Board reviewed a site plan for a franchise of the Goddard School, which plans to turn the former NJFA space into a day care for 150 children. The Planning Board asked the applicant to return with more specifics at the March 8 Planning Board meeting.

Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis says he has been working with Mustilli for months to try to find another home in Maplewood but had nothing concrete to report as of publication. “Frank has built athletes of international acclaim who are also role models of well-rounded health and happy individuals, and in doing so he put my beloved town of Maplewood on the international map,” said Dafis. “I’m proud of the Alliance and saddened by its displacement. My colleagues and I will do what we can to keep this precious institution in Maplewood for generations to come.”

Short of securing an independent commercial lease, Mustilli says the ideal space could be a gym or cafeteria in a school, church or synagogue. In the short term, Mustilli hopes to use the cafeteria at Columbia High School — dependent on approval from the district administration.

Should the NJFA return to the CHS cafeteria, it will signify a full-circle journey for the 501(c)3, which began in the cafeteria before moving to 50 Burnett. CHS fencers, who had been practicing at 50 Burnett in recent years, returned to the cafeteria this season.

Mustilli also works as an assistant coach with the CHS fencing team, and helped take the Girls Fencing Team to a silver medal in the state championships this season. Overall, according to data compiled and shared by CHS fencing parent and team photographer/videographer Nick Moramarco, Mustilli has trained and developed individual champions in District, State, National & World Championships, including:

36 Championships

63 District Championships

16 Iron Hills Conference Championships

9 individual State Championships

5 National Champions

2 World Champions

Mustilli is known for never turning an eager student away, working out plans that could include cleaning and helping around the club. “It’s how I got my start,” says Mustilli, who says he became the de facto head of his family at age 15 when his father died.

Moramarco concurs, noting that he first heard of the NJFA when his son Luke (CHS Class of ’17) came home from Seth Boyden School with a flyer.

“Right from the beginning, Frank Mustilli took Luke under his wing. He gave him extra lessons, and helped improve his technique. Frank also offered Luke work at NJFA, helping with the computers and video setups, and printing photos of the young fencers to hang on the walls,” says Moramarco.

Moramarco said that nature of fencing helped Luke deal with a form of epilepsy. “Wearing the fencing mask helped keep Luke focused – keeping his attention directed at the opponent in front of him – sort of like tunnel vision.” At CHS, Luke “came in first in both the Freshman and Sophomore Foil tournaments, and as a junior and senior, he was a starting foilist. His foil squad came in second in the state, and as a senior, the CHS team came in second in the State Championships.” Luke is now an assistant volunteer coach with the team.

Said Mayor Dafis, “I wish when I was young that I had someone in my life like Frank to support and empower, to instill confidence, to push me into accomplishment and achievement beyond my dreams. That is who Frank is. This is what he has done for countless youth.”

Although he has been offered spaces in Union and East Orange, Mustilli says, “If I have to go to another town, I’m done. Because this is it. South Orange-Maplewood is known for fencing. If SOMA can’t find me a spot, then it’s done.”

Editor’s note: The author of this article is the parent of a CHS fencer who has trained at NJFA and with Mustilli.