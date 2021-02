Parents Sue South Orange-Maplewood School District, Seek Full Return to In-Person Learning

A group of parents have filed a lawsuit against the South Orange-Maplewood School District, Superintendent Ronald Taylor and the Board of Education, alleging that online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic is harming students and allowing those who receive special services to fall between the cracks.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, Jan. 29, . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.

If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.