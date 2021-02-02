COVID-19 Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

Parents Sue South Orange-Maplewood School District, Seek Full Return to In-Person Learning

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeFeb-02-2021

A group of parents have filed a lawsuit against the South Orange-Maplewood School District, Superintendent Ronald Taylor and the Board of Education, alleging that online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic is harming students and allowing those who receive special services to fall between the cracks.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, Jan. 29, . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here. 
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at [email protected].

Other Stories

  • Parents Sue South Orange-Maplewood School District, Seek Full Return to In-Person Learning
  • Teachers Union Deems Half of South Orange-Maplewood Schools 'Unfit,' District Disagrees
  • South Orange Board of Health Provides Latest Info on COVID-19 and Norway Rat
  • February 1: Essex County Reports 60,235 (+306) Cases of COVID-19, 2,285 Deaths