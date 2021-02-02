Parents Sue South Orange-Maplewood School District, Seek Full Return to In-Person Learning

A group of parents have filed a lawsuit against the South Orange-Maplewood School District, Superintendent Ronald Taylor and the Board of Education, alleging that online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic is harming students and allowing those who receive special services to fall between the cracks.
The lawsuit, filed Friday, Jan. 29, . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at [email protected].