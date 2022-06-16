MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports

PHOTOS: 2022 CHS Girls Lacrosse Team, Players Earn Accolades

by CHS Girls Lacrosse Head Coach Steve Ramos
Columbia High School Girls Lacrosse had a positive year as a talented young Cougars team. These players played at a high-level from the 2022 spring season statistics that are based on number of:  Goals, Assists, Points, Ground Balls, Draw Control, Forced Turnovers:  Jamie Fardin (Jr), Ada Stout (Sr), Olivia Fitzsimmons (Soph), Evie Campbell (Fr). Kat Turi (Sr), Susanna Knutsen (Soph), Margaret McManus (Fr). They also made the All-Academic team with 3.5 GPA and higher.

The following accolades were awarded to these outstanding players who were named for the following conference and division leagues:

  • SEC Liberty Division/First Team:  4 CHS players (out of 15):   Ada Stout, Julianne Hatton-Henigan, Jamie Fardin, Olivia Fitzsimmons
  • SEC Liberty Division/Second Team:  3 CHS players (out of 15): Kat Turi, Susanna Knutsen, Evie Campbell 
  • Honorable mention: Isioma Grant
  • Independence League Division/First Team: Ada Stout, Julianne Hatton-Henigan, Jamie Fardin
  • Independence League/Second Team: Olivia Fitzsimmons, Susanna Knutsen
  • Honorable mention:  Evie Campbell 

CONGRATULATIONS to these CHS student athletes!

