PHOTOS: Columbia HS Students Hold Roe V. Wade Walkout, Protest Dismantling of Abortion Rights

Editor’s note: This post has been edited with an updated number of attendees.

The Columbia High School Power Club, an intersectional gender equity group, hosted a walkout on Wednesday morning to protest the dismantling of Roe v. Wade.

According to the club’s president Laila Gold, an estimated 800 students attended the walk out. Nine students spoke.

The students started with a sit in, followed by speakers. Before the event, Gold said, “…we’re aiming for it to be a total act of civil disobedience…”

Photos below, courtesy of Gold.