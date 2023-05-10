MaplewoodSchools / KidsSponsored

Playdate & Pizza: Prospect Preschool Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month on Friday, May 19

by Prospect Preschool
written by Prospect Preschool
From Prospect Preschool:

Are you looking for a play based preschool program? Join us to learn more about our programs for 2-5 year olds. 

Come play in one of our classrooms, meet our director and ask questions of fellow Prospect parents. We’ll be reading stories in honor and support of AAPI Heritage Month. And while you are here stop by and shop at our Scholastic book fair before it’s gone!

Friday, May 19th: 4:00PM – 5:30PM

Prospect Presbyterian

646 Prospect Street

Maplewood, NJ 

About Us

Prospect Preschool is proudly committed to the idea of play-based learning for young children; and recognizing the individuality of each child is at the core of our curriculum. Using play as a context for learning, children can explore, experiment, and solve problems in imaginative, fun and engaging ways.

Each day at Prospect, children are involved in a variety of activities that promote their social, emotional, and intellectual growth; our teachers seek to foster each student’s self-esteem, individuality, creativity, social, physical, and cognitive skills through the use of music, movement, art, creative play, and language.



