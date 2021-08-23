Rent Party’s Kids First Raises Funds for School Supplies for South Orange-Maplewood Kids in Need

From Rent Party’s Kids First:

Help the children in our district for the upcoming school year!

The mission of Rent Party’s Kids First is to ensure that every child in our district has the school supplies required to build confidence for a successful school year. Since 2015, we have relied on this generous community to donate supplies and money to help create a more equitable learning environment for our students. With this support, we have been able to help 80-100 kids every school year.

Due to COVID-19, we collected only monetary donations for this cause last year and are doing the same for this upcoming school year. While students are expected to be back in the classroom, the continued COVID-19 situation complicates the large-scale collection, packing, and distribution efforts we have done in the past. Monetary donations will be used to supply gift cards to under-resourced families to purchase the supplies they need. We work with the school district and Parenting Center to coordinate these efforts.

Our goal for the 2021-22 school year is to collect $5000 which will cover a backpack full of basic supplies for 100 children.

Please help us reach our goal!Make a tax-deductible donation by September 3rd online or by check:

https://www.rentpartylive.com/ – If using a Paypal account to process, please indicate in the memo the donation is for Rent Party’s Kids First.

If you would rather donate by check, please make the check payable to “Rent Party,” write “for Rent Party’s Kids First” in the memo of the check, and mail it to 8 Highland Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040.