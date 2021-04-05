Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

Report: Former SOMSD Asst Principal at Center of Lawsuits Against Waldwick District

By access_timeApr-05-2021

According to a report in northjersey.com, a former administrator in the South Orange & Maplewood School District is at the center of three lawsuits against the Waldwick school district.

The report reads in part, “Three men have come forward since November to accuse Michael . . .

