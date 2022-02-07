Gov. Murphy Announces End to NJ School Mask Mandate on March 7

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy today announced the state would lift its mask mandate in schools beginning March 7.

“We can responsibly take this step given the continuing drop in new cases and hospitalizations from Omicron and all the evidence projecting a continued decline over the coming weeks,” Murphy said at his weekly news conference.

Local school districts will still have the authority to require masks if they choose, Murphy said.

Village Green has reached out to South Orange-Maplewood Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor to ask if SOMSD would lift the mandate on March 7, and also to SOMEA president Rocio Lopez for comment from the teachers’ union.

We will follow up on this developing story.

See Murphy’s news conference here: