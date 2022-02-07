MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Gov. Murphy Announces End to NJ School Mask Mandate on March 7

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy today announced the state would lift its mask mandate in schools beginning March 7.

“We can responsibly take this step given the continuing drop in new cases and hospitalizations from Omicron and all the evidence projecting a continued decline over the coming weeks,” Murphy said at his weekly news conference.

Local school districts will still have the authority to require masks if they choose, Murphy said.

Village Green has reached out to South Orange-Maplewood Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor to ask if SOMSD would lift the mandate on March 7, and also to SOMEA president Rocio Lopez for comment from the teachers’ union.

We will follow up on this developing story.

See Murphy’s news conference here:

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

SOMA Spotlight: South Orange Parking Chair, Proponent of...

South Orange Downtown Launches Facade Grant Program to...

CHS Girls Fencing to Compete in State Championship...

MapSO Spotlight: AmeriCorps Volunteer and Maplewoodian, Max Finnamore

Columbia High School Principal Update on Classroom Activities...

SOPAC Announces Upcoming Singer-Songwriter Shows

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE