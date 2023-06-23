Report: Stark Academic Disparities Remain Between Black and White Students in South Orange-Maplewood

A final draft report by the Disproportionality and Equity Lab at Rutgers University, evaluating South Orange-Maplewood’s efforts to provide equitable access to students of color to high level courses, paints a picture of a district that is continuing to fail to meet goals and offers recommendations for bridging disparities.

The report, led by Dr. Eddie Fergus, finds stark disparity patterns particularly in special education data — from 2018 through 2022, “Black students were consistently 80 to 90% more likely compared to all others to be identified with a disability. White students were between 40 to 50% less likely compared to all others to be identified with a disability” — as well as honors and AP placement, with “Black and Latinx students [at] greatest likelihood of being enrolled in Honors classes and less likely in Advanced Placement classes (AP). … This pattern suggest that Black and Latinx students enrollment in advanced courses ends at Honors classes while White and Asians do not maintain a ceiling.”

Regarding curriculum, the report finds “less rigorous curriculum experienced by middle school students in lower track courses,” that “Math course selection policy enacts a bounded system that reinforces inequalities in opportunity; and Math course selection criteria of assessment data, parent choice, and teacher recommendation deepen disparities.”

The report also takes the district’s I&RS — or Intervention & Referral Services — program to task, saying that it is “inconsistent across elementary schools” and a disproportionate rate of students referred are Black. (The district discussed changes to I&RS at the May Board of Education meeting, focusing on high school; it’s unclear if the student achievement goal will be adjusted based on feedback from Fergus at this time.)

Although the results are not surprising, given the district’s own reporting on the continuing disparities in state test scores at all grade levels, suspensions, advanced math enrollment and failure rates, the report provides additional information and a deeper, more personal dive in some instances.

A particularly compelling portion of the report is “Section 4” (beginning p. 107) which addresses culture and climate and for which Fergus’s team held teacher and student focus groups within the last eight months (October 2022 – June 2023).

An excerpt: “SOMSD is a district where college attendance is the norm and Black students are aware of this expectation. Black students perceive this lack of rigor as an impediment to their college attendance options. Black high school students in higher level courses report feeling pressured to take academically strenuous course loads and that they are not easily allowed to adjust their schedule. They experience this as a form of tokenism and suggest that while they are physically represented in advanced level courses, their representation is superficial and fails to address the deeper issues of systemic racism operating in the district. Thus, Black students report that there is a lack of rigor in the curriculum and a lack of care demonstrated in the culture at SOMSD.”

Additionally, the report states, in “lower level classes higher performing Black students are expected to support other Black students.”

Asked to comment on the report, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronald Taylor wrote, “We are still reviewing this draft, as such we do not have any comments at this time on the draft report.”

Taylor did say that the district expects to have a public presentation of the report “sometime this summer after both parties have been able to review and offer feedback.”

“After my own personal review, I am disturbed, but not shocked by the findings,” Black Parents Workshop President James Davis wrote in a statement. “I am focused, however, on the next steps of the process, which is the implementation of the recommendations by Dr. Fergus and his team. In my opinion, and the evidence will clearly demonstrate, we are two years behind schedule because Dr. Taylor and Thair Joshua did not fully commit to the success of the agreement signed by Anne-Marie Maini in July 2020.”

Calling the findings of the report “atrocious”, BPW Founder Walter Fields wrote in a statement, “Three years ago, we entered into a settlement agreement with SOMSD, and at the time, expressed our willingness to work with the District to remedy the disparities we identified in our litigation. Three years hence and we find the District has not only failed to address the issues raised in our lawsuit but did little to comply with our settlement agreement and by doing so, continued to sacrifice the futures of Black children in the school district.”

Taylor defended the district’s work on meeting the requirements of the BPW settlement and addressing disparities: “Regarding our compliance with the settlement … there are many public-facing examples that very clearly represent both our compliance and steadfast continued commitment to exceed expectations for our students and community … whether it be the establishment of an Assistant Superintendent (and now also a Director) of Access and Equity; the launching (and success) of our Intentional Integration Initiative; our posting of suspensions on our website on the 15th of each month; our partnership with Equal Opportunity Schools that has shown great progress in expanding the access of our most rigorous courses to historically underrepresented students; and launching of ATLAS a public-facing repository that holds our curriculum and reflects our exemplary work embedding and highlighting the Amistad Curriculum (confirmed by our Executive County Superintendent’s Office) etc.”

Village Green also reached out to former South Orange-Maplewood BOE President Thair Joshua for comment and will update this story should he reply.

At the June 22 Board of Education meeting, Davis said that some community members had characterized the sharing of the draft report as a “leak” and alluded to the idea that BPW was releasing the draft publicly in order to impact potential contract negotiations between the BOE and Dr. Taylor, whose contract expires next year.

Davis defended the move saying, “The Fergus report is not a confidential document, nor is it private. … Two years ago, Dr. Fergus began his first foray into completing the report. However, he was not able to do so because he did not receive all the information from the elementary schools and the high school that he was requesting, so he provided the district with a report [in 2021] that was incomplete.”

“We could have gone to court but we did not,” said Davis. After complaints by BPW and engaging the settlement monitor Judge John Wallace, the district rehired Fergus to complete the report.

“What you have now is a culmination of two years of waiting for Dr. Fergus’s report,” said Davis on June 22. “We’re tired of waiting. Who’s the cause for that? I don’t know. Who’s responsible? I don’t know. Who’s in charge? Dr. Taylor’s in charge and we’re tired of waiting.”

Davis had positive things to say about Tunde Adedoyin, SOMSD Director of Human Resources, reporting that Adedoyin had reached out to him about the report. He also said that he had heard that Asst. Supt. of Access & Equity Dr. Kevin Gilbert had been helpful in collecting information for the report. “So I want to give those two gentlemen credit,” said Davis.

In his statement, Fields contended that the district had lost time in addressing disparities by being uncooperative in meeting the parameters of the settlement.

“Black children have now endured another 4-year cycle in which this school district has cast them to the side while feigning concern for their welfare,” write Fields. He also said BPW would seek an extension of the settlement: “The five recommendations in the Fergus equity report are substantive and we demand their full adoption and implementation. To make certain that is the case, we are demanding a three-year extension of our settlement agreement, or we will seek a federal court order, with financial penalties, to force the District to comply. For three years, BPW has exercised patience, made few public comments, and sought to engage SOMSD in a cooperative manner, only to have this settlement agreement undermined by the pettiness of school district leadership. We will now take a different tact. Fix this nightmare of a public school district or meet us in a federal courtroom.”

Download (PDF, 4.53MB)

Download (PDF, 36KB)

Download (PDF, 81KB)