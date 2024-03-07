Run the St. Patrick’s Day 5K on March 16 in Maplewood—Early Entry Ends Soon

From Columbia High School Cross Country and Track & Field:

Lace up your sneakers, shake the winter out of your bones, and come out for the annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K on March 16 to benefit the Columbia High School Cross Country and Track & Field teams.

The race starts at 9 a.m. in front of the Maplewood Fire Department at 105 Dunnell Rd. Entry fees are $30 for early registration by March 9, and $40 after. Walk-up registration on race day starts at 8 a.m. The link to sign up is here.

Serious runners, casual walkers, families and competitors of all ages are welcome. It’s a run or walk through the neighborhood streets of beautiful Maplewood, rain or shine. A race t-shirt will be given to the first 200 registered runners, so sign up early.

“We’re thrilled to host this for the fourth time and grateful for the support of the CHS Cougar Boosters in making the race possible,” said Mary McGlynn, race organizer and member of the CHS Track & Field Parents Association.

In addition to being a fun event and great exercise, the St. Patrick’s Day 5K helps to raise money for equipment, uniforms, entry fees to national competitions and other items to support the student athletes.

“Even though it’s one of the biggest athletics teams at CHS, Track & Field requires no dues or fees,” McGlynn said. “The fundraising that the Parents Association does with events like this helps to cover many of the costs for the team.”

Location: 105 Dunnell Rd., Maplewood

Entry fees:

5K race: Pre-registration: $30 by March 9; March 10 and after $40

Schedule:

Race day 8-8:45 a.m. registration/packet pickup

9 a.m. 5K race