Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

SEPAC Announces Feb. 16 Panel on Race and Special Education

By access_timeFeb-12-2021

From Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC):

Special Education Parent Advisory Committee Meeting

FOCUS TOPIC: RACE AND SPECIAL EDUCATION

Tuesday, February 16

7:15 – 8:45pm
Google Meet: https://meet.google.com/mbc-ieza-xmg

The SEPAC Board is pleased to host a panel discussion on how race and special education intersect. Join us to hear our special guests share their insights and experiences related to this timely and relevant topic. If you’d like to submit a question for the panel to discuss, go here.

Featuring

Dr. Melody Alegria, Assistant Superintendent of Special Services
Nicole Josey, SEPAC co-VP of Family Support & Parent
Dr. Gretel Pérez, Assistant Superintendent of Access and Equity
Ana Morales Reyes, Retired SOMSD Teacher

 

All are welcome!

About SEPAC
The Special Education Parent Advisory Committee, or SEPAC, is an advocacy group focused on policies, programs, and practices within the South Orange/Maplewood School District. Families and caregivers of student(s) with learning needs or students eligible for or receiving services under an IEP or 504 plan are encouraged to attend SEPAC Meetings. SEPAC provides parents with tools and information to work collaboratively with the school district and to be more effective advocates for their children with special educational needs. Find us at www.sepacsoma.org. Contact us at [email protected].

Download (PDF, 215KB)

Other Stories

SEPAC SOMA logo
  • SEPAC Announces Feb. 16 Panel on Race and Special Education
  • OBITUARY: Loving Wife, Mother and Friend, Maplewood's Corey Ayala Fagundez Passes Away at 60
  • Mayor McGehee: Maplewood Reaches More Than 1,000 COVID-19 Cases
  • Maplewood and South Orange Businesses Offer Local Ways to Celebrate Valentine's Day