SEPAC Announces Feb. 16 Panel on Race and Special Education

From Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC):

Special Education Parent Advisory Committee Meeting

FOCUS TOPIC: RACE AND SPECIAL EDUCATION

Tuesday, February 16

7:15 – 8:45pm

Google Meet: https://meet.google.com/mbc-ieza-xmg

The SEPAC Board is pleased to host a panel discussion on how race and special education intersect. Join us to hear our special guests share their insights and experiences related to this timely and relevant topic. If you’d like to submit a question for the panel to discuss, go here.

Featuring

Dr. Melody Alegria, Assistant Superintendent of Special Services

Nicole Josey, SEPAC co-VP of Family Support & Parent

Dr. Gretel Pérez, Assistant Superintendent of Access and Equity

Ana Morales Reyes, Retired SOMSD Teacher

All are welcome!

About SEPAC

The Special Education Parent Advisory Committee, or SEPAC, is an advocacy group focused on policies, programs, and practices within the South Orange/Maplewood School District. Families and caregivers of student(s) with learning needs or students eligible for or receiving services under an IEP or 504 plan are encouraged to attend SEPAC Meetings. SEPAC provides parents with tools and information to work collaboratively with the school district and to be more effective advocates for their children with special educational needs. Find us at www.sepacsoma.org. Contact us at [email protected].

