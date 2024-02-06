SEPAC Hosts ‘Race and Special Education in SOMA: Past, Present, Future’ Feb. 7

From SEPAC:

The Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC) of SOMA will host its annual February meeting to discuss the intersection of race and special education in the South Orange & Maplewood School District. The meeting will be on Wednesday, February 7 and will be virtual. The meeting will be recorded.

Click here to register

Special guest are Dr. Ahadi Bugg-Levine, Board President of the JESPY House Board of Trustees, Attorney, Disability Rights Advocate; and Kerri Waibel, SOMSD Director of Access and Equity.

Dr. Bugg-Levine will share her family’s history with special education in SOMSD. Ms. Waibel will provide current data on race and special education in SOMSD schools, with an eye to Covid impacts, and discuss the importance and value of equity work for disabled children of color.

“We are pleased to have these two speakers address our community because of the different, but linked perspectives they represent: what’s happening now for disabled kids of color in our schools, and what was it like in the past for a Black family navigating special education in our district,” said Victoria Bond, who serves on SEPAC SOMA’s Executive Board as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

