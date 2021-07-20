MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

SOMSD Announces Closed Session and Board Retreat on July 22, 2021

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From South Orange and Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will hold a Closed Executive Session on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 6:00 pm utilizing an online video conference platform to discuss personnel and legal issues, negotiations and other matters to be announced at a later date. Immediately following the Closed Executive Session the Board of Education will hold a Board Retreat at 6:30 pm utilizing an online video conference platform to discuss the Board Self Evaluation. Action may be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone 

Choose one of three options: 

Join By Phone 

Date / Time: Thursday, July 22 2021 at 6:30 PM 

Webex Link: Webex Link 

Event Number: 173 116 7759 

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones) 

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388 

Watch on Public Access Television 

  • Channel 35 in Maplewood 
  • Channel 19 in South Orange 
  • Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange. 

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Written Comment Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of Education during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of Education, please follow the instructions below. 

Option 1: Submit Comments Via Webex 

Please note: The Q&A portion of Webex has a limit of 255 characters. If you would like to submit  a question/comment that is longer than 255 characters (Q&A Webex button highlighted in blue. )

  1. Using the meeting link(s) listed above, navigate to the Webex login page.
  2. Type your name and email address.
  3. Click Join Now / Join By Browser.
  4. When the Webex session loads, select the Q&A icon (see above).
  5. Type your comment/question in the Q&A panel.

Option 2: Submit Comments Via Google Form 

July 22, 2021 – Public Written Comment Submission 

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment 

In addition to written comments, community members can sign up to provide audio comments  to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting. 

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device. 

  • Install Webex for Windows and Apple computers (Webex Meetings). 
  • Install Webex for Apple iOS devices. 
  • Install Webex for Android devices. 

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak  

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form: 

July 22, 2021 – Public Audio Comment Submission 

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting 

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Board Retreat – Public Session 

Date / Time: Thursday, July 22 2021 at 6:30 PM 

Webex Link: Webex Link 

Event Number: 173 116 7759 

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones) 

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388 

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.  

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment 

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the  microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Andrea DelGuercio, Acting Board Secretary

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange-Maplewood Schools Leader of Special Services Resigns

Columbia High Chorus Director Loses Termination Challenge

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Considers Renaming Jefferson...

Michael Fabrizio, 55, Economic Development Leader; Loving Brother,...

‘Higher Than Normal’ Chlorine Levels at Maplewood Pool...

INTERVIEW: Maplewood Filmmakers Chris and Trenesa Danuser Talk...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE