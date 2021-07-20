SOMSD Announces Closed Session and Board Retreat on July 22, 2021

From South Orange and Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will hold a Closed Executive Session on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 6:00 pm utilizing an online video conference platform to discuss personnel and legal issues, negotiations and other matters to be announced at a later date. Immediately following the Closed Executive Session the Board of Education will hold a Board Retreat at 6:30 pm utilizing an online video conference platform to discuss the Board Self Evaluation. Action may be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Watch on SomaTV: Click Here (https://somatv.viebit.com/)

Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)

Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (http://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/webmeeting)

Join By Phone

Date / Time: Thursday, July 22 2021 at 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Webex Link

Event Number: 173 116 7759

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Watch on Public Access Television

Channel 35 in Maplewood

Channel 19 in South Orange

Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange.

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Written Comment Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of Education during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of Education, please follow the instructions below.

Option 1: Submit Comments Via Webex

Please note: The Q&A portion of Webex has a limit of 255 characters. If you would like to submit a question/comment that is longer than 255 characters (Q&A Webex button highlighted in blue. )

Using the meeting link(s) listed above, navigate to the Webex login page. Type your name and email address. Click Join Now / Join By Browser. When the Webex session loads, select the Q&A icon (see above). Type your comment/question in the Q&A panel.

Option 2: Submit Comments Via Google Form

July 22, 2021 – Public Written Comment Submission

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

In addition to written comments, community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Install Webex for Windows and Apple computers (Webex Meetings).

Install Webex for Apple iOS devices.

Install Webex for Android devices.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

July 22, 2021 – Public Audio Comment Submission

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Board Retreat – Public Session

Date / Time: Thursday, July 22 2021 at 6:30 PM

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Andrea DelGuercio, Acting Board Secretary