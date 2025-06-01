SOMSD Board of Ed To Hold Virtual Executive Session To Discuss Superintendent’s Evaluation Wednesday, June 4

From The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will hold a virtual Executive Session on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 6:00 PM. Immediately following the opening of the meeting, the Board of Education will have public speaks and then adjourn to Executive Session via an online video conference platform to discuss the Superintendent’s evaluation. No action will be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of two options:

Watch on SOMSD’s YouTube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)

Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Board of Education Meeting – Public Sessions

Date / Time: June 4, 2025 at 6:00 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2337 465 9241

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Imani Moody, Board Secretary