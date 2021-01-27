South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education Retreat to Take Place Feb. 8

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:
The Board of Education will meet in Public Session on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 7:00 pm utilizing an online video conference platform for a Board Retreat to receive Board training on the Superintendent evaluation process, provide an update on the progress toward District goals and other matters to be announced at a later date. Action may be taken.
Join By Computer / Smartphone
Choose one of three options:
- Watch on SomaTV: Click Here
- Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here
- Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information
Join By Phone
Telephone Number: 408-418-9388
Meeting ID: 173 246 2346
Meeting PW: 67264320
Watch on Public Access Television
- Channel 35 in Maplewood
- Channel 19 in South Orange
- Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange.
Public Comment
Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of Education during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of Education, please visit our online Hearing of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks web page. (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/boequestions/)