South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education Retreat to Take Place Feb. 8

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will meet in Public Session on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 7:00 pm utilizing an online video conference platform for a Board Retreat to receive Board training on the Superintendent evaluation process, provide an update on the progress toward District goals and other matters to be announced at a later date. Action may be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone



Choose one of three options:

Join By Phone

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Meeting ID: 173 246 2346

Meeting PW: 67264320

Watch on Public Access Television

Channel 35 in Maplewood

Channel 19 in South Orange

Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange.

Public Comment

Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of Education during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of Education, please visit our online Hearing of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks web page. (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/boequestions/)

Download (PDF, 98KB)