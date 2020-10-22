SOMSD Parenting Center Accepting Donations for Annual Holiday Toy Drive

From the South Orange Maplewood School District’s Parenting Center:

When it comes to making life easier for our neighbors, especially in times like these, the South Orange/Maplewood community is extraordinary. Now in its 23rd year, South Orange Maplewood School District’s Parenting Center Annual Holiday Toy Drive provides holiday gifts for children in our school district-last year our toy drive benefitted over 500 children in 150 families in our two communities. And each year we count on all of you to help us bring the spirit of the holidays to our entire community so we can share in the joyous celebrations that mark this time of year.

Because of the continuation of safety precautions due to COVID-19, it is time to get creative and work to ensure our neighbors and their children will continue to be able to enjoy the holiday season this year. While in previous years we accepted donations of gifts, this year we will be unable to collect, bag and distribute as we had in the past, but we are still asking for your help.

Instead of donating gifts, the easiest and safest way to contribute is by donating in one of the following ways:

Make an on-line tax-deductible contribution at https://gf.me/u/y4u2sq or search SOMSD Annual Holiday Toy Drive on www.gofundme.com

Mail a check, payable to SOMSD Parenting Center to 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ 07040

BODO (Buy One, Donate One) at the following local stores: Sparkhouse, No. 165 and Words. When you shop at these stores, you can purchase a gift or gift card which the store will collect and give directly to one of the families in need.

We will be using a good portion of the money raised to buy from our local stores who could use our support now and, as always, 100% of the money donated will be used to buy gifts.

Despite the hardships the coronavirus has caused, we can still continue to ensure all our SOMA families feel the holiday love-join us and give ASAP! On behalf of South Orange Maplewood School District Parenting Center, we offer our heart-felt thanks for your generosity. As always, SOMA makes the best neighbors!

We hope this holiday season is your best, and that you all remain safe.

