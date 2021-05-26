MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

SOMSD Summer Program Registration Deadline Extended to Tuesday, June 1

by The Village Green
From SOMSD:

Dear SOMSD Community,

The deadline to register for the District’s Summer School Program has been extended to Tuesday, June 1.

The District created summer programs that we believe will meet the needs of our K-12 SOMSD students in order to better prepare them for the upcoming school year.  At this time, there are 95 different courses being offered this summer.  We encourage parents/guardians to take their time to read through the descriptions, find the correct school and program for your child, and register.  Parents/guardians may sign up their child(ren) for as many classes as they would like.

If you have not yet had the opportunity to register your child(ren) we encourage you to click the following link to view and register for summer courses:  bit.ly/2RrYyv6

Curriculum & Instruction Department

