South Orange-Maplewood 2022-23 New Student Registration Begins Feb. 22

The Schools of South Orange and Maplewood are open to the children of residents who are legally “domiciled” in the Village of South Orange or in the Township of Maplewood. Our nine schools educate a diverse student body of over 7,000 children. [Editor’s Note: 2021-22 enrollment was 6,682 as of Oct. 15, 2021.]

Students shall generally attend the school located in the area closest to their residence (zoned school). The Superintendent MAY, assign a student to another school, in the District, other than that designated by the attendance area when such an exception is justified by circumstances (e.g. re-zoning, over-enrollment, changes in the structure of school building). All students are placed in accordance with District Policies 5112, 5120, 5124 and 8600:

In their zoned school (based upon address), when space allows, Another school, in the District, with available space

The District will make every attempt to place siblings in the same school, but placement may not always be in the zoned school.

Note: Elementary school configurations may change as part of the district’s long-range facilities plan. Families may be reassigned to a different school as their children progress through the district.

Note: Families of PreK students who are currently enrolled in a District PreK program (i.e. either through Montrose or through one of our partner PreK satellite sites) do not need to re-register their child for Kindergarten enrollment. All current District PreK4 students will automatically be placed into Kindergarten based on the District’s Intentional Integration Initiative (https://bit.ly/SOMSDIII). Only families with students who will be new to the District will have to register their child for Kindergarten, meaning their child is not currently enrolled/attending a District PreK program.