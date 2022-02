From South Orange-Maplewood School District:

SOMSD Community,

Due to the impending inclement weather and potentially icy road conditions, the District will operate on a two-hour delay opening schedule for Friday, February 25. All students, staff and Central Office please arrive 2 hours after your normally scheduled start time.

You can view your school’s delayed start time below or visit the school hours webpage: https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/ about/hours/

South Orange & Maplewood School District