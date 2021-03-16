Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

South Orange-Maplewood BOE and Teachers Union Get Day in Court in Reopening Dispute

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeMar-16-2021

A month after the Maplewood-South Orange Board of Education sued the local teachers union seeking to force educators to return to classrooms “immediately,” both sides are getting their day in court.

The BOE and the South Orange-Maplewood Education Association, which represents approximately 750 school employees, will have a hearing at . . .

