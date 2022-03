From the South Orange Maplewood School District:

SOMSD’S 2022-23 & 2023-24 academic school calendars were approved by the Board of Education at its February 24th meeting. This year the BOE approved the school year calendars for the next two academic school years, thereby allowing staff and families to plan accordingly for upcoming academic school years.

The next two year’s academic calendars are now available forĀ download. SOMSD community is encouraged to review important dates.

Download (PDF, 811KB)