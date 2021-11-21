CommunityMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

South Orange-Maplewood BOE Joins Amicus Brief Supporting Transgender Students

by The Village Green
The Village Green
At the November South Orange-Maplewood School District Board of Education meeting, the Board passed a resolution 9-0 to join an amicus brief in support of Drew Adams, reaffirming support to the legal rights of transgender students.

The case, Adams v. School Board of St. Johns County, Florida, is currently pending in the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, and, according to the Board, is a pivotal case for transgender students rights everywhere. Adams, a transgender boy, filed suit against his local school district challenging their discriminatory policy forbidding transgender students from accessing facilities consistent with their gender identities.

This is not the first time the Board has joined an amicus brief of this nature; in 2019, the Board approved a resolution to join one in support of Gavin Grimm in Gavin Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board.

The decision to join the brief comes as the South Orange Maplewood community joins communities around the country in celebrating Transgender Awareness Week, which culminated in Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20, which was celebrated in South Orange Village.

South Orange & Maplewood officials raise the flag in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance, Nov. 20, 2021

The year 2021 marked a record-breaking year, with more then 180 anti-transgender bills across the country and violence towards the transgender community, and 47 known transgender and non-binary identified persons lost to violence, according to BOE member Shannon Cuttle.

“Visibility matters. Representation matters. Being an ally matters. Transgender and Non-binary students, staff and families should feel safe welcomed and affirmed across our schools and communities,” Cuttle said.

Resources:

About Transgender Awareness Week:

https://www.glaad.org/transweek

About Transgender Day of Remembrance 2021:

https://www.hrc.org/resources/fatal-violence-against-the-transgender-and-gender-non-conforming-community-in-2021

How to be a better Transgender ally:

https://www.glaad.org/amp/beginners-guide-being-ally-to-trans-people

Say Their Names:

https://www.glaad.org/tdor

