South Orange-Maplewood Breaks Ground on 4 Major Elementary School Projects

It’s finally happening.
The long-planned and much-anticipated $160M Long Range Facilities Plan, designed to repair and seal crumbling buildings throughout the South Orange-Maplewood School District — as well as build additions, update HVAC systems and improve some playing fields — got underway this past weekend with groundbreakings at four elementary schools.
“The South Orange & Maplewood School District along with EPIC Construction will be hosting our groundbreaking ceremony at Clinton and Jefferson Elementary schools on Friday, June 25 and at Seth Boyden and Tuscan Elementary schools on Monday, June 28,” read a notice from the district. Dignitaries at the events included district senior leadership, building administrators/PTA representatives, BOE members, local officials and EPIC Construction staff.
“Construction work will begin over the summer as part of the District’s Long Range Facilities Plan (LRFP),” read the notice from the district.
