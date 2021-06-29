MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

South Orange-Maplewood Breaks Ground on 4 Major Elementary School Projects

by Mary Barr Mann
written by Mary Barr Mann
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

It’s finally happening.

The long-planned and much-anticipated $160M Long Range Facilities Plan, designed to repair and seal crumbling buildings throughout the South Orange-Maplewood School District — as well as build additions, update HVAC systems and improve some playing fields — got underway this past weekend with groundbreakings at four elementary schools.

Groundbreaking at Clinton School, June 25, 2021

“The South Orange & Maplewood School District along with EPIC Construction will be hosting our groundbreaking ceremony at Clinton and Jefferson Elementary schools on Friday, June 25 and at Seth Boyden and Tuscan Elementary schools on Monday, June 28,” read a notice from the district. Dignitaries at the events included district senior leadership, building administrators/PTA representatives, BOE members, local officials and EPIC Construction staff.

“Construction work will begin over the summer as part of the District’s Long Range Facilities Plan (LRFP),” read the notice from the district.

Read more here:

Groundbreaking at Jefferson School, June 25, 2021

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Columbia High School Graduation 2021: A ‘Hilarious and...

Cougar Soccer BU13 Premier Team Captures Flight Title

Essex County Butterfly Tent Safari Opens to Public...

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Appoints New Business...

After Construction Delays, Maplewood Pool Is Now Open

Maplewood Opens Cooling Locations to Beat Heat Wave

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE