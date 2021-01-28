Update: South Orange-Maplewood Business Administrator Paul Roth Retires

After 27 years of public service, I came to the difficult decision to retire. I greatly appreciate the time I’ve spent here and always considered it a privilege to serve this community. I am grateful for the support I received from all members of the Board of Education and Superintendents. This is truly an amazing place. I am proud of the work we were able to achieve together. Many exciting plans are awaiting me. Although I will miss the South Orange and Maplewood community, I am excited about the quality time I will have to spend with my family.

Paul Roth

School Business Administrator/Board Secretary

Asked for comment, Board of Education President Thair Joshua released the following statement:

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education would like to congratulate Paul Roth on his retirement after more than 27 years of service to the district. Paul has been a constant for the Board over the years and his professionalism, dedication and commitment to the district and its students is second to none. We are sad to see him leave but are happy for his wife, Sheri, and family who will get to see more of Paul in this next chapter. The search for Paul’s successor will be starting immediately, with the goal of identifying a candidate ahead of Mr. Roth’s departure to ensure a smooth transition. We look forward to a more formal send off for Mr. Roth in the weeks and months ahead.