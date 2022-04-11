South Orange-Maplewood District Recommends Masks in Schools Week After Spring Break

From the South Orange Maplewood School District, April 8, 2022:

The District’s Spring Break is from April 11 – 15 and we know that many families have planned a well-needed vacation. However, returning from spring break free from the effects of COVID-19 and the ability to complete the school year without reinstated restrictions requires us to remain vigilant.

After a return from any extended break the District tends to see a spike in COVID-19 positivity in our school community. With our return to school on Monday, April 18 we are asking that families who are traveling to consider testing their children prior to their return to school. If the test is positive, have your child stay home and follow isolation guidelines for the positive case and quarantine guidelines for the household contacts. If your child has COVID-19 symptoms or is sick, we encourage you to please have them stay home and seek a COVID-19 test. Please email your building principal and school nurse if your child tests COVID-positive, however, note they may not be able to respond until Monday, April 18.

In addition, while the District is now ‘mask optional’ for our K-12 schools, buses and District admin buildings/offices, we would recommend considering having your child wear a mask to school during our first full-week back from spring break. We suggest this as a precautionary measure; however, it is ultimately at the discretion of parents/guardians to make a decision for their child(ren).

We understand the level of concern regarding COVID-19; and we encourage parents and students to continue following the CDC and NJDOH promoted safeguards, such as:

Getting vaccinated and boosted as eligible;

Staying home when you are sick;

Considering wearing a mask while in public settings;

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or using hand sanitizer;

Covering coughs and sneezes and properly disposing of tissues;

Limiting close contact with people who are sick and not sharing food, drinks and utensils;

Practicing social distancing to the greatest extent practicable; and

Continuing to monitor your health for symptoms. Get a laboratory PCR or Rapid test if you have symptoms.

REMINDER: MediMobile COVID-19 testing will be canceled during Spring recess. Testing will resume on Wednesday, April 20.

We wish everyone a safe and enjoyable break.