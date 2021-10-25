South Orange-Maplewood Fall Break Travel & Quarantine Guidelines; Survey Due October 26

From SOMSD:

The District’s Fall Break is coming up and is scheduled for November 1 – 5, 2021. All District schools, as well as Central Office, will be closed for this week. Schools and District offices will reopen on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Families with unvaccinated children who plan on traveling either domestically (outside of PA, NJ, NY, CT, DE) or outside of the United States, upon reentry to our school district, UNVACCINATED students will be asked to quarantine for a full seven to ten days depending on testing. Quarantine may be seven full days if students test negative on days 3, 4, or 5 after returning from travel. If you choose not to test, quarantine is ten full days. This guidance is per our local SOMA Departments of Health as informed by NJDOH and CDC.

During a student’s quarantine period, they will receive virtual instruction. Please note while we will strive to minimize the disruption to student learning during the quarantine period by having systems in place for students to receive virtual instructional support, these structures will vary depending on the circumstances. Therefore, families of UNVACCINATED students who plan to travel during the fall break, outside of the PA, NJ, NY, CT, and DE areas will need to fill out the Fall Break Travel Survey by Tuesday, October 26. [Link: https://bit.ly/3pqq8rk].