South Orange-Maplewood Issues Distance Learning Planning Guidelines

From the South Orange Maplewood School District:

March 26, 2020

We hope that this letter finds you all healthy and safe. Thank you for your continued patience, flexibility and support as we work together as a community to practice social distancing and help our collective communities slow the spread of COVID-19.

We also thank you for your general appreciation for the work done by our staff, honest feedback, and recommendations concerning our distance learning curriculum. We’ve heard your concerns and as we continue our distance learning we want to provide you with updates and share further guidance, clarification and next steps to support online instruction for students in grades K-12.

As shared yesterday, distance learning continuation will officially begin on Wed., April 1 through April 9, 2020 (Spring break, April 10th – 17th, with a tentative back to school date of April 20).

Attached please find the online planning guideline. You can also access the guidelines on our District website.

Thank you.