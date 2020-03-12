South Orange-Maplewood Parenting Center Plans to Support Families During Possible School Closing

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Parenting Center Plan for Possible School Closure

If your family needs food support during a possible school closing….. The Parenting Center is preparing a plan in the event that there is a quarantine or a school closure. This is in no way meant to alarm anyone, as we are just trying to plan ahead in the event that we need to act quickly.

School or work closings can cause much stress for a family. If you feel that you will need food support if schools are close, please let us know and we will arrange for a food delivery for your family.

Please call Karen Weiland at: 973-762-5600, X1850 or email: [email protected] us

Please leave your name and phone number and we will contact you with details. Please speak slowly and clearly & please repeat your phone number twice.

If you request food support we will share your contact information with a community volunteer who will make a food delivery to your home.

The SOMSD community is a family & we support each other during challenging times.

[Families wishing to donate and deliver food items can find out more here.]

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Si fanmi ou bezwen sipò manje pandan lekòl fèmen…

Centre Paran ap prepare yon plan si gen yon karantèn ou lekòl fèmen.

Nou pa vle pè nenpòt moun men nou ap jis eseye planifye alavans nan evènman an ke nou bezwen reyaji byen vit.

Si lekòl ak travay fèmen li kap anpil estrès pou yon fanmi.

Si ou santi ke w ap bezwen sipò manje si gen lekòl fèmen tanpri fè nou konnen epi nou pral fè aranjman pou yon delivre manje pou fanmi ou.

Rele Karen Weiland. nan: 973 762 5600 Ext: 1850; imèl: [email protected]

Tanpri kite ou non ak nimewo telefòn ak non pou nou kap kontakte ou avèk detay. Tanpri pale dousman epi byen klè & tanpri repete nimewo telefòn omwen de fwa.

Si ou mande sipò pou manje nou pral bay enfòmasyon kontak ou a yon volontè nan kominote a ki pral fè yon delivre manje lakay ou.

Kominote SOMSD se yon fanmi & nou sipòte chak lòt pandan moman difisil yo.

The Parenting Center

South Orange Maplewood School District