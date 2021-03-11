South Orange-Maplewood Parents Add Teachers Union, President to Lawsuit Against School District

A group of parents suing the South Orange-Maplewood School District and Superintendent Ronald Taylor, seeking a full return to in-person instruction for their children, has named the local teachers union and its president in an amended lawsuit this week.
The lawsuit is the latest development in the ongoing struggle to . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.