South Orange-Maplewood School Calendar Changes Take Some Parents by Surprise

To the surprise of some parents, the South Orange-Maplewood School District made changes to the 2023-24 school calendar in March, with little fanfare and apparently no public communication.

In the amended calendar, Spring Break is shifted from from the first week in April to the last week in March (March 25-29). In addition, school will end earlier (June 20, which is also Graduation Day), and a new holiday has been added.

“The changes to the 2023-2024 District calendar were made to accommodate the religious holiday of Eid al Fitr (April 10), the New Jersey Primary Election Day (June 4th), and requests from families that the last day of classes in June would be at the end of a week to allow for easier planning of summer activities,” said Communications Director Paul Brubaker in response to a question from Village Green.

Last year Spring Break was April 3-7, and school didn’t end until June 26, a Monday. Read more here.

In the past few years, Spring break has been the week leading up to Easter, the date of which changes from year to year. Prior to that, the break moved from year to year and did not always coincide with the Easter holiday.

The original calendar was approved in February of 2022 and then amended in April of that year. The Board of Education approved the new revisions at this year’s March monthly meeting, with no discussion. (The Board’s bylaws state that the governing body approves the school calendar and may make changes, but it is the district that constructs the calendar.)

Some parents who had already made spring break plans expressed their concerns on social media, while others said they preferred the new calendar.

One thing parents seemed to agree on is their frustration with the lack of communication about the changes. The district did not send an email or communicate the revisions.

“I’m honestly surprised they have made spring break even earlier,” Jennifer Warren, who has two students at Seth Boyden School, told Village Green. “I am a [New York City] teacher and our spring breaks have not lined up for three years now and having it in March is entirely too early — it is practically still winter here!”

Warren said that in New York City spring break is in late April, “so yet again, city workers will not be able to travel with their SOMA families. It must be frustrating for families who have already booked their trips and now need to cancel or change plans.”

“While these changes to the calendar were made during a public Board of Education meeting, we understand that changes to the District calendar can impact a family’s plans. We will be more explicit in communicating changes to the District calendar in the future,” said Brubaker.

Warren was skeptical. “I love that [the district] says they will be more explicit in their communication — they always say this and we rarely see this. With that said, it should have at least warranted a robocall because I have no recollection of seeing an email about it. I am really glad we are being given Eid al Fitr off but they still could have kept spring break as it was or tried to comply somehow with NYC.”

For comparison, in 2024 Millburn’s and Montclair’s spring break is April 8-12, West Orange’s and Livingston’s is April 1-5.

SOMSD students also have a full week off in November for Fall Break (Nov. 6-10). The NJEA conference is November 9-10; until recently the district was closed just for those two days, more closely mirroring other New Jersey districts.

See the full calendar here:

Download (PDF, 269KB)