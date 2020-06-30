South Orange-Maplewood School District Libraries Now Provide Access to eBooks, Audiobooks

From the South Orange Maplewood School District:

South Orange Maplewood School District school libraries are now members of the Connected Library Consortium. This CLC membership allows the district to access a collection of e-books and audiobooks for K-5, 6-8 and 9-12 that is housed in MackinVIA. SOMSD joined the CLC through a collaborative effort between the SOMSD school libraries and the District.

MackinVIA is a multi-award-winning, digital content management system that allows our students to read anytime, anywhere. MackinVIA has an assortment of features to enhance the learning experience for our students. The platform is colorful, engaging, and intuitive, designed specifically for PK-12 environments.

Our membership will increase our schools’ access to e-books and audiobooks; while also supporting our summer reading and beyond. Teachers and students across the district will have access to the platform thru their individual district Google accounts.

Key Features: