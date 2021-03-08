Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

South Orange-Maplewood School District Receives Larger-Than-Expected State Aid Package

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeMar-08-2021

New Jersey state aid to the South Orange-Maplewood School District received a bit of good news last week in the form of an increase in state aid for debt service and student special services.

While outgoing SOMSD business administrator Paul Roth had estimated at the Feb. 22 Board of Education meeting . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here. 
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.

Other Stories

  • South Orange-Maplewood School District Receives Larger-Than-Expected State Aid Package
    • Clinton Elementary School
  • South Orange-Maplewood School District Receives State Approval for Capital Improvement Plans
  • Remembering Joseph Oge, South Orange-Maplewood School District Bus Driver
  • March 8: Essex County Reports 69,343 (+189) Cases of COVID-19, 2,430 Deaths