South Orange-Maplewood School District Receives State Approval for Capital Improvement Plans

All of the first four construction projects at public elementary schools that were part of the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s $160 million capital improvement plan have been approved by the state and are now cleared to move toward the bidding process.
New Jersey State Assemblywoman Mila Jasey shared the news Thursday . . .
