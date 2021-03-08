Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

South Orange-Maplewood School District Receives State Approval for Capital Improvement Plans

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeMar-08-2021

All of the first four construction projects at public elementary schools that were part of the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s $160 million capital improvement plan have been approved by the state and are now cleared to move toward the bidding process.

New Jersey State Assemblywoman Mila Jasey shared the news Thursday . . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here. 
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.

Other Stories

  • South Orange-Maplewood School District Receives Larger-Than-Expected State Aid Package
    • Clinton Elementary School
  • South Orange-Maplewood School District Receives State Approval for Capital Improvement Plans
  • Remembering Joseph Oge, South Orange-Maplewood School District Bus Driver
  • March 8: Essex County Reports 69,343 (+189) Cases of COVID-19, 2,430 Deaths