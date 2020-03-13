South Orange-Maplewood Schools Announce 2-Week Closure Through March 27

The School District of South Orange & Maplewood has announced the closure of all schools from March 16 through March 27 in a letter emailed to the community from the Superintendent Dr. Ronald G. Taylor this afternoon. The letter reads in part: “Therefore effective, Monday, March 16 thru March 27, 2020 we have made the decision to enact our SOMSD emergency closure plan and all District schools will be closed for a period of at least two weeks. Please know that we take this decision very seriously and are being as thoughtful as possible to ensure equity and access in our preparation. It is our goal to provide support both academically and systemically, to the most vulnerable families in our community. We know that schools are not just buildings where learning takes place, for some, ‘school’ is a vital part of their food security and a virtual bridge to a generational opportunity. ”

Read the full letter here:

Download (PDF, 613KB)