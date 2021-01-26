South Orange-Maplewood Schools Announce ‘All Virtual’ Wed. Jan. 27; Continue Negotiations With Teachers Union

From South Orange & Maplewood School District Superintendent Dr. Ronald G. Taylor:

Dear SOMSD Community,

As you may or may not be aware, this afternoon until this current moment, we have been conferring with leaders of SOMEA, along with their and our legal representation to discuss grievances shared in a SOMEA letter sent to the Superintendent’s Office and the BOE late last night. We have reviewed the current situation with respect to rising COVID cases in the region, as well as discussed specific concerns SOMEA addressed in their January 25th letter.

As we are still working on coming to a mutually beneficial agreement, please note that tomorrow, Wednesday, January 27th will once again be a District-wide Virtual (Remote) day for all students. In addition to teachers, central office staff will also be working virtually. Food service distribution and OOD transportation will resume as normal. We will follow-up with a more detailed communication early tomorrow morning.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ronald G. Taylor, Superintendent of Schools