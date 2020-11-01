South Orange-Maplewood Schools Closed for Fall Break Nov. 2-6

Reminder, South Orange-Maplewood: SOMSD schools are closed this week. See below for more information about Fall Break and the rest of the November calendar.
See the full 2020-21 school calendar below.
And remember: Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Learn more about how to vote if you haven’t already.
- Monday – Friday, November 2 – 6: FALL BREAK – DISTRICT CLOSED (Includes Election & NJEA Convention Days)
- Monday, November 16: BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING | 7:30 pm
- Tuesday, November 17: PARENTING CENTER EVENT – POST TRAUMATIC SLAVE SYNDROME- UNDERSTANDING MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAUMA – DR. ALLISON BRISCOE-SMITH | 7:30 pm
- Wednesday, November 25: HOLIDAY RECESS – HALF-DAY (PreK-12)
- Thursday – Friday, November 26 – 27: THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY – DISTRICT CLOSED