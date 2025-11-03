South Orange-Maplewood Schools Selected for ‘SafeNJ’ Pilot Supporting Mental Wellnes

From South Orange-Maplewood Supt. of Schools Jason Bing:

Dear South Orange & Maplewood School District community,

We are thrilled to announce that the South Orange & Maplewood School District (SOMSD) has been selected to participate in the SAFENJ Pilot Program. This initiative is a vital step in strengthening our commitment to ensuring a safer, healthier, and more supportive environment for every student, staff member, and family within our community.

About the SAFENJ Pilot Program

The SAFENJ pilot program is focused on connecting students, staff, and parents/guardians to essential basic needs and community resources. It is designed to proactively address mental wellness, personal safety, and social-emotional needs by making help more accessible and reducing the stigma associated with asking for support provided by the New Jersey Department of Health.

The program is powered by STOPit Solutions, a leader in safety and wellness technology, and is supported by their 24/7/365 Incident Response Center. The Incident Response Center monitors the program and ensures that any life-threatening or imminent threat situations are escalated immediately to the appropriate authorities and school administrators.

Key Features and Direct Support

SAFENJ introduces comprehensive, multi-channel support that will be available to our entire community:

24/7 Immediate Crisis Support : Students and families will have immediate, round-the-clock access to expert help through the 2nd Floor Youth Helpline . This service provides confidential crisis intervention and support whenever it is needed.

: Students and families will have immediate, round-the-clock access to expert help through the . This service provides confidential crisis intervention and support whenever it is needed. Direct Two-Way Platform : We are launching a user-friendly platform that allows for safe, anonymous communication regarding school safety or mental wellness concerns. This platform is accessible via multiple channels: The Mobile App Chromebooks Web Browser Phone Line

: We are launching a user-friendly platform that allows for safe, regarding school safety or mental wellness concerns. This platform is accessible via multiple channels: Training and Onboarding: STOPit will provide comprehensive training for our program administrators, as well as students and adults, on how to recognize and report mental health, personal safety, and misconduct issues and concerns.

Benefits for Our Community

Our participation in the SAFENJ Pilot Program will provide immediate and lasting benefits by helping us to:

Decrease the Stigma Around Mental Health: By normalizing asking for help, we can create a culture where seeking support is viewed as a strength.

By normalizing asking for help, we can create a culture where seeking support is viewed as a strength. Provide Connections to Critical Resources: We will be able to connect individuals more efficiently to school-based and community resources that address specific needs.

We will be able to connect individuals more efficiently to school-based and community resources that address specific needs. Create a Safer, Healthier School Community: The anonymous reporting channel empowers everyone to speak up without fear of retaliation.

The anonymous reporting channel empowers everyone to speak up without fear of retaliation. Promote Well-being and Academic Success: Addressing students’ social, emotional, and safety concerns is foundational to promoting their overall well-being and academic achievement.

Addressing students’ social, emotional, and safety concerns is foundational to promoting their overall well-being and academic achievement. Increase Family and Community Engagement: The program provides a direct, accessible channel for families to partner with the district on safety and wellness matters.

We look forward to sharing detailed information about the app, training schedules, and specific access instructions in the coming weeks. We believe the SAFENJ program will be an invaluable resource in our ongoing efforts to support all members of the SOMSD community.

In partnership,

Jason Bing

Superintendent of Schools