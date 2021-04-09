South Orange-Maplewood Teachers Union Responds to Lawsuit Filed by Parents Seeking a Return to Classrooms

As the South Orange-Maplewood School District was preparing for a return to in-person instruction last fall, a single walk-through of Marshall Elementary School uncovered enough ventilation issues to bring those plans to a halt, setting off a months-long struggle to reopen schools as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged New Jersey and . . .

