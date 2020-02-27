Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

Special Ed Parents ‘Disappointed’ that SOMSD Will Continue to Outsource Paraprofessionals

By Carolyn Parisi access_timeFeb-27-2020

The parent group that advocates for special education in the South Orange-Maplewood School District is asking the administration to strongly consider making the district’s paraprofessionals regular, full-time employees, rather than continuing to outsource those workers as it has for nine years.
“Since 2011, when the district dismissed the . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns, email us at [email protected].

You May Also Like

  • Special Ed Parents 'Disappointed' that SOMSD Will Continue to Outsource Paraprofessionals
  • Maplewood Celebrates Black History Month With 'Walk of Heroes'
  • PHOTOS: MapSO 8th Grade Girls Basketball Team Wins 4th Consecutive Championship
  • South Orange-Maplewood Supt. Updates BOE on Construction, Integration Plan and More