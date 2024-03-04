The Adult School Children’s Summer Program Celebrates 50 Years and Opens Registration

From the South Orange Maplewood Adult School:

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Children’s Summer Program and we are excited to announce registration is open for what will be a stellar four weeks! With options from ultimate frisbee to cupcake decorating, we have plenty of fun for every camper’s interest.

This year’s program will take place at South Mountain Elementary School from June 24 through July 19 and is open to children entering grades 1-8 in September 2024. Younger campers (grades 1-3) will be able to select blocks of activities and older campers (grades 4-8) will choose their own classes. Campers can custom design a schedule to suit their particular interests and curiosities! There are five periods a day (8:45am-2:40pm) and the day can be as long or as short as you like. Early-morning drop-off (at 8am) and aftercare (until 5pm) will also be available.













We are proud to be continuing our 50-year tradition of hiring local district teachers and talented community members to lead classes and local teens to assist as Yellow Shirt counselors.

In the creative category, the camp features Glass Art Mosaics, Graphic Design, Beading, Crochet, Smartphone Photography, Creative Fiber Arts, Clay Play, Embroidery, Origami, Interior Design and Woodworking, just to name a few.

There’s Acting & Improv as well as Theater & Multi-Style Dance for budding performers. Highlights in the sports category include Ultimate Frisbee,Fencing, Juggling & Circus Training and Indoor/Outdoor Sports & Games!

The kids can dip into some fun science classes such as Discover the Universe, All Types of Flight, Mission to Mars, Wow Lab, Nature Explorers and Extreme Animals.

All classes take place at South Mountain Elementary School, located at 444 South Orange Avenue, South Orange, Maplewood, NJ.

Browse all the fun, amazing classes and use the printable Camp Guide Grid to help you plan your child’s summer adventure at: somadultschool.org.

Questions? Call or email the staff at 973.378.7620 or schoolinfo@somadultschool.org.

The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. We rely solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community.