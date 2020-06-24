The Columbian: Senior Destinations for Columbia High School 2020

From The Columbian:
Dear CHS Class of 2020,
Congratulations on your graduation! After four chaotic years together, we may celebrate this important milestone knowing that we have emerged from high school stronger and smarter.
We spent hours and hours together cramped in the classrooms of Columbia, ostensibly learning about biology, essay writing and algebraic equations, but it was not those lessons that we will most dearly treasure. Rather, we will best remember our abilities to unite for activism, to make others smile, to empathize and to defeat the odds.
After black men and women were brutally killed by the police in May, we joined in the national movement and flooded the streets, marching as over a thousand strong. Earlier this school year, we walked to town hall, protesting for action against climate change. During our sophomore year, we tied orange cloths around the fences in remembrance of the many lives lost to gun violence. And during our freshman year, we marched out of the school in protest of Donald Trump’s inauguration.
As if these events didn’t prove how strong we are as a class, the COVID-19 pandemic forced us inside to learn from home. Our senior year did not end as we expected as we missed out on the iconic events we have been looking forward to since we entered the district. More importantly, we mourn those lost, including the parents who constituted such a vital part of our community.
This pandemic has put a mark on our class that will never be forgotten and has severely impacted our senior year, but it does not define us as a class. We watched the talented artists of CHS in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “Hairspray” and “Mary Poppins,” holding our breath as the musical cast enchanted us with their lively numbers. We cheered nonstop for the Special Dance Company and occasionally sang and danced along. We jumped up and down as our incredible sports teams went on to win title after title, achievement after achievement, making us proud every season. Our senior year brought us our football team’s first home win that we had seen during our time at CHS. We took part in our school’s first—and last—winter formal and racked up an insane amount of book fines, which we are still working on paying off. Lastly, we never stopped standing up for ourselves in the face of the uncertain nature of CHS—asbestos, ceiling collapses, rats, principal changes, that chicken that kept appearing on the stairwell windowsill, and all.
After all we have been through together, we are confident in each of our abilities to succeed not only in the next few years, but in life. To all the devoted teachers, counselors, custodians, cafeteria staffers, librarians, and administrators, thank you for helping to educate, comfort, and nurture us as we went from wee kindergarteners to mature-ish seniors; you truly made our time in the district special. Some of us have been together since elementary and will fondly remember the friendships forged and the knowledge gained here. We are excited to see what everyone does as CHS graduates in the world and once again offer our congratulations.
Sincerely,
The Columbian 2019-20 Editorial Board
*If you are a graduating CHS senior whose information we do not have, whose information is inaccurate in any way, or whose name is not on this list, please contact us through email ([email protected]) or ([email protected]) so that we can promptly fill in your senior destination. Congrats to the CHS class of 2020!
Thank you to Liz Petroccia for massively helping gather data for this list. Without her hard work and dedication to the school and senior class this list would not have been possible during such a difficult time!
|Last Name
|First Name
|Post Grad Institution
|Abdus-Sabur
|Zaki
|Achee
|Onike
|Montclair State University
|Acosta
|Richard
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Adeyinka
|Daniella
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Agba
|Odinaka
|William Paterson University
|Aguilera
|Nicole
|Florida International University
|Alexis
|Joshua
|Allen
|Janae
|Union County College
|Allison-Way
|Hazel
|Wesleyan University
|Alphonse
|Emile
|Amanat
|Louisa
|Drew University
|Amar
|Maya
|Florida Atlantic University
|Amedeo
|Charles
|SUNY Purchase
|Amobi
|Kenechukwu
|University of Pittsburgh
|Anderson
|Bea
|SUNY Purchase
|Anderson
|Eliza
|School of Visual Arts
|Anderson
|Taylor
|New Jersey City University
|Andrasz
|Madeline
|University of Vermont
|Ankner
|Walter
|American University
|Anthony
|Hannah
|Northeastern University
|Armstrong
|Julien
|Arnott
|Parker
|Aronin
|Reese
|Auguste
|Shanil
|Louisiana State University
|Ayambire
|Justin
|WIlliam Paterson University
|Babi
|Ethan
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Baker
|Lindsay
|University of Colorado Boulder
|Baluyut
|Eabha
|SUNY Purchase
|Bank-Walker
|Sabina
|SUNY Binghamton
|Baptiste
|Aniyah
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Barrett
|Ryanne
|Tufts University
|Barron
|Elizabeth
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|Barthelemy
|Buthia
|Bay
|Caitlin
|University of California – San Diego
|Ben-Ari
|Ori
|College of William & Mary
|Beneteau
|Louise
|Benjamin
|Daniel
|Benson
|Jalen
|Benson
|Kyla
|Rowan University
|Berenberg
|Sophie
|William Paterson University
|Bernard
|Thandiwe
|University College Dublin
|Bethea
|Zarria
|Hampton University
|Betheil
|Ellie
|Susquehanna University
|Bongiorno
|Olivia
|SUNY Binghamton
|Boose
|Amelia
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Boyer
|Aidan
|University of Colorado Boulder
|Bradby
|Sage
|Rutgers University- New Brunswick
|Bradley
|Joshua
|Rutgers University – Newark
|Braham
|Jodiann
|Bratter
|Grace
|Case Western Reserve University
|Bratter
|Nola
|Duquesne University
|Brice
|Jaclyn
|Broncel
|Xander
|Vrije Universiteit – Amsterdam
|Brownstein
|Amy
|Brownstein
|Hannah
|Gap Year – University of Michigan
|Bryant
|Max
|Imperial College London
|Bryant II
|Jeffrey
|Eckerd College
|Buckham
|Cameron
|Burtt
|Benjamin
|SUNY Binghamton
|Byron
|Moriah
|Bloomfield College
|Cadet
|Anksen
|Cajuste
|Gaelle
|Seton Hall University
|Canady
|Farrod
|Canning
|Jessica
|Wesleyan University
|Carbonara
|Helen
|Pratt Institute
|Carey Jr
|Anthony
|Bloomfield College
|Carlson
|Paige
|Lehigh University
|Carlton
|Samantha
|University of South Carolina
|Carson
|Morgan
|Carter Ali
|Idris
|Castro Cortez
|Jairo
|Cesaire Jr
|Michel-Ange
|Chambers
|Karley
|Syracuse University
|Charles
|Adunni
|American Musical and Dramatic Academy
|Chike
|Victor
|Undecided
|Christian
|Violet
|Drexel University
|Clarke
|Cecelia
|Colgate University
|Clarke
|Eleanor
|Case Western Reserve University
|Clarke
|Ivor
|Wesleyan University
|Clitus
|Jacqueline
|Coble
|Julia
|Temple University
|Cohen
|Milton
|University of Pittsburgh
|Collin
|Jeremiah
|Condry-Power
|Alice
|Skidmore College
|Cotard
|Jayden
|Kean University
|Crosby
|Maximilian
|McGill University
|Cutler
|Jonathan
|University of Colorado Boulder
|da Silva
|Brian
|Northeastern University
|Dabb
|Juliette
|University of Rochester
|Dalce
|Jonathan
|Dallison
|Jasmine
|Carleton University
|Daniels
|Fahiym
|Daniels
|Sakinah
|Kent State University
|David
|Alexander
|Davis
|Jalen
|Davis
|Janine
|Albright College
|Davis
|Madison
|Temple University
|Dean
|Emma
|Ithaca College
|DeLuca
|Elizabeth
|University of Edinburgh
|Deutsch
|Mia
|University of Delaware
|Deves
|Jessica Yvonne
|Rutgers University – Newark
|Dio
|Sesugh
|Doherty V
|James
|Rutgers University
|Dohman II
|Sheldon
|Kean University
|Donachie
|Finley
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|Donney
|Nina
|Ithaca College
|Dorielan
|Anjie
|Montclair State University
|Dorielan
|Michaeula
|Union County College
|Dorjee
|Jamphel
|Dorvil
|Kimberley
|Albright College
|Doubek
|Zachary
|University of Delaware
|Douyon
|Emmanuel
|Dove
|Tyanna
|The New School
|DuBose
|Sasha
|New York University
|Duncan
|Adin
|University of the Arts
|Dwyer
|Aidan
|University of Colorado Boulder
|Edwards
|Rexshaun
|Elliott
|Olivia
|Tulane University
|Ellis
|Braelynn
|English
|Sainya
|New York Institute of Technology
|English
|Santio
|Rowan University
|Erhamza
|Isabella
|Ringling College of Art and Design
|Erickson
|Julia
|University of Michigan
|Ethan
|Julia
|University of Maryland
|Eubanks
|Nia
|Exantus
|Chardege
|Dean College
|Exilus
|Deshawnna
|Rutgers University – Newark
|Ezeokoli
|Angel
|U.S. Naval Academy
|Facey
|Adrion
|Career
|Fagan
|Evan
|University of Virginia
|Falconer
|Daniel
|SUNY Purchase
|Fanfan
|Aleyah
|Gap Year
|Fardin
|Julia
|University of Colorado Boulder
|Fastov
|Jamie
|University of Delaware
|Faulknor
|Nicolai
|Grambling State University
|Favors
|Dalton
|Morehouse College
|Fein
|Oscar
|Norwich University
|Feinberg
|Alex
|Skidmore College
|Fergus
|Leah
|Marist College
|Ferguson
|Tray
|Rider University
|Fils
|Elijah
|William Paterson University
|Fisher
|Tyrese
|William Paterson University
|Flambert
|Marven
|Fleetwood
|Samuel
|Lehigh University
|Florio
|Aniyah
|North Carolina State University
|Flowers
|Het-Heru
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Foley
|Maura
|The College of New Jersey
|Forbes
|Michelle
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Ford
|Ryan
|Fortune
|Louis
|Fox
|Daniel
|Ithaca College
|Freedson-Jackson
|Anita
|Montclair State University
|Gagne
|Lucy
|New York University
|Gagnier
|Julien
|The New School
|Garcia
|Isabella
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Gardner
|Abby
|Georgetown University
|Garrison
|Ayane
|Vassar College
|Gaudelli
|Alexander
|University of Central Florida
|Geraghty
|Jack
|Gap Year
|Gerard
|Frenchesca
|Winston-Salem State University
|Gertner
|Benjamin
|Wesleyan University
|Giles
|Jeremy
|Johns Hopkins University
|Glass
|Jessica
|Indiana University
|Glynn
|Alexander
|Harvard University
|Goguen-Compagnoni
|Nicholas
|Goldberg
|Stephanie
|University of Delaware
|Goldman
|Ethan
|Cornell University
|Goldsmith
|Shamiir
|Goldfein
|Phoebe
|Gomez
|Bryan
|Gap Year
|Gonzalez
|Antonio
|Gooden
|Oneil
|Fairleigh Dickinson University
|Gordon
|Ellis
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Greene
|Drew
|Essex County College
|Greene
|Makai
|Grew
|William
|Drexel University
|Grinhauz
|Lily
|University of Massachusetts
|Grumieaux
|Hudson
|Ithaca College
|Gualpa
|Jacquelyn
|Caldwell University
|Gulino
|Chiara
|New York University
|Gutierrez
|Derek
|Undecided
|Hack
|Benedict
|Halperin
|Ethan
|Emerson College
|Hamant
|Jack
|University of Massachusetts
|Hampton
|Maya
|Penn State University
|Haniph
|Noah
|Northeastern University
|Hankey
|Emma
|SUNY Purchase
|Harding
|Hannah
|Pace University
|Harris
|Gabriella
|Gap Year
|Hassler
|Hudson
|Ithaca College
|Healy
|Bryn
|Mount Holyoke College
|Henry
|Valentina
|Florida Atlantic University
|Herbert
|Dylan
|Occidental College
|Herrero
|Emma
|Syracuse University
|Hines
|Saul
|Culinary Institute of America
|Hirsch
|Olivia
|Northeastern University
|Hodges
|Kye
|William Patterson University
|Holdbrook
|Fredrick
|Lackawanna College
|Hollenbeck
|Madeleine
|Elon University
|Holmes
|Charlize
|Rider University
|Holmes
|Da’siya
|Bloomfield College
|Hossain
|Tarek
|New Jersey Institute of Technology
|Howell
|Josiah
|Gap Year
|Hubscher
|Riley
|Northeastern University
|Huetz
|Caitlyn
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Hugel
|Dana
|University of Pittsburgh
|Hume
|Desiree
|Hyppolite
|Medjine
|Ike
|Ujunwa
|Caldwell University
|Jacobson
|Sophia
|West Virginia University
|Jahangir
|Armaan
|CUNY Baruch College
|Jean Baptiste
|Theresa
|Inter-American U Puerto Rico
|Jin-Hendel
|Annabelle
|Bryn Mawr College
|Johnson
|Alexander
|CUNY Baruch College
|Johnson
|George
|University of Colorado Boulder
|Johnson
|Lindsey
|Johnson
|Sage
|St. Joseph’s College
|Johnson
|Taniyah
|Lincoln University
|Jolimere
|Nathaniel
|William Patterson University
|Jones
|Archie
|California Polytechnic State University
|Jones
|Isabella-Marie
|Rutgers University
|Jones
|Jessica
|Lehigh University
|Jones
|Riley
|Clemson University
|Joseph
|Anthony
|Lincoln Technical Institute
|Joseph
|Joanna
|Joseph
|Junior
|Drew University
|Joseph
|Samantha
|Rutgers University – Newark
|Jules
|Withney
|Kalogerou
|Alexandros
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Kamen
|Benjamin
|Brandeis University
|Kasdan
|Jacob
|Syracuse University
|Kelly
|Simone
|Ohio State University
|Kerr
|Ashantah
|Montclair State University
|Kinard
|Bria
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|King
|Djavan
|Union County College
|Kingsley
|Emma
|Koenig
|Michelle
|Ursinus College
|Konan
|Aurianne
|Florida Atlantic University
|Kone
|Abdul Razak
|University of Massachusetts
|Koranteng
|Samuel
|Montclair State University
|Korbich
|Alexandra
|University of Colorado Boulder
|Kosik
|Connor
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|Kovacs
|Cole
|Lasell University
|Krauss
|Maya
|Clark University
|Kremer Guha
|Zubin
|Yale University
|La Palerma
|Gianna
|St. Joseph’s University
|Lackey
|Erin
|Elon University
|Lahey
|Margaret
|University of New Hampshire
|Lambert
|Bryana
|William Patterson
|Lawrence
|Sophie
|Pace University
|Leader
|Kyle
|Penn State University
|Leary
|Jaden
|Lemonnier
|Rachel
|Gap Year
|Lennon
|Zohlay
|West Virginia University
|Leonard
|Caroline
|Penn State University
|Lerman
|Carly
|Tulane University
|Levy
|Margot
|Barnard College
|Levy
|Samantha
|Eckerd College
|Lewis
|Kimberle
|Emerson College
|Licata
|Sofia
|The New School
|Lindstrom
|Jack
|SUNY Cobleskill
|Lintern
|Joseph
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|Lipp
|Cameron
|New York University
|Little
|Maia
|Raritan Valley College
|Lord-Jones
|Christian
|Lorenzo
|Alfy
|Lorman
|Lindsey
|Penn State University
|Louis-Jacques
|Schneidine
|Lynn University
|Love Jr
|Cahil
|Lucas
|Ashley
|Montclair State University
|Luey
|Aiden
|California Polytechnic State University
|Lustan
|Zachary
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Lynch
|Declan
|University of Delaware
|Lyons Watson
|Shayanna
|Montclair State University
|Machado
|Ariana
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Magny
|Christopher
|Maini
|Sumer
|Indiana University
|Maloney
|Margaret
|Duquesne University
|Maloof
|Daniel
|Franklin and Marshall College
|Manasse
|Flerisha
|College of Saint Elizabeth
|Mandel
|Merav
|Mann
|Ethan
|Gap Year
|Manns
|Joshua
|Marbaix
|Sarah
|Ithaca College
|Marcus
|Olivia
|University of Maryland
|Marley
|Joshua
|Martins
|Marcus
|American University
|Masters
|Ethan
|Syracuse University
|Matos-Bowles
|Sabreen
|Montclair State University
|McClard
|Karina
|Pace University
|McCourt
|Clara
|Northeastern University
|McDaniel
|Adora
|McEwan
|Ruari
|McGill University
|McGuigan
|Dylan
|Mehlman
|Ari
|New York University
|Meisels
|Jonah
|Kenyon College
|Menard
|Nicholas
|Montclair State University
|Mencarini
|Lily
|Bard College
|Mencarini
|Sofia
|Monmouth University
|Mercier
|Bernilton
|St. John’s University
|Mesidor
|Taisha
|Caldwell University
|Messeri
|Ethan
|University of Michigan
|Miah
|Sophia
|Pratt Institute
|Michel
|Sbradlain
|Miller
|Elliot
|Miller
|Georgia
|Kean University
|Miller
|Jordan
|Savannah College of Art and Design
|Miller
|Olivia
|University of Wisconsin
|Mischel
|Eliana
|University of Delaware
|Mitchell Jr
|Kenyada
|Molokwu
|Brittney
|New York University
|Montano
|Mikayla
|New York University
|Moore
|Maximus
|Delaware Valley University
|Moore
|Phillip
|McDaniel College
|Morris
|Benjamin
|The New School
|Mosely
|Erin
|Ithaca College
|Mosteiro
|Megan
|University of Florida
|Mozell
|Francheska
|New Jersey City University
|Muhammad
|Ahmad
|Muhammad
|Jordan
|Northwestern University
|Muraco
|Dominic
|Montclair State University
|Murphy
|Jonathan
|Murray
|Anna
|Northeastern University
|Muson
|Oliver
|Nazhat Al Fatal
|Daniah
|Nelson
|Allysa
|Florida Atlantic University
|Nicholas
|Michael
|Berklee College of Music
|Nijman
|Hannah
|Dean College
|Noble
|Alexander
|Macalester College
|Noel
|Elsa
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Northfield
|Timothy
|Penn State University
|Northover
|Emily
|Nwadinma
|Kingsley
|Bloomfield College
|O’Connell
|Molly
|Providence College
|O’Mara
|Colin
|Loyola University Maryland
|Obrzut
|Liam
|Occeas
|John
|William Patterson University
|Ocean
|Yaslee
|Felicia University
|Ochs
|Sierra
|Syracuse University
|Offiah
|Cynthia
|Career
|Offiah
|Jeffrey
|Montclair State University
|Okafor
|Onyemaechi
|Olaode
|Stephen
|Rutgers University
|Olitt
|Tate
|Tufts University
|Onyemaechi
|Benedict
|York College
|Orji
|Ifeoma
|Montclair State University
|Otto
|Jayden
|Pagan
|Jason
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Palumbo
|Brandon
|George Washington University
|Parry
|Jack
|University of Maryland
|Pasternak
|Annie
|University of Vermont
|Patton
|Charles
|University of Colorado Boulder
|Pauly
|Declan
|Payne
|Andrew
|Purdue University
|Peiris
|Maya
|Bryn Mawr College
|Pendergrass Jr
|Corey
|Perillo
|Cole
|Phanor
|Anaya
|Kean University
|Pierre-Paul
|Jethro
|Western Connecticut State University
|Pierrelouis
|Joshua
|Pierresaint
|Gerard
|Bloomfield College
|Pierson
|Ainsley
|Wake Forest University
|Pinkowitz
|Jingmin
|Ohio State University
|Powell
|Quadir
|Pranger
|Imogen
|Oberlin College
|Prashad
|Eric
|Rahmani
|Frida
|Purchase College Conservatory
|Raines
|Jackson
|Rances
|Ethan
|University of Vermont
|Ratner
|Abigail
|University of Michigan
|Ravix
|Frederica
|Middlebury College
|Rednik
|Sydney
|Syracuse University
|Reed
|Acadia
|Ithaca College
|Reid
|Nadira
|Career
|Reininga
|Emma
|Coker University
|Reynolds
|Omanie
|Rivera Jimenez
|Devon
|Roberts
|Benjamin
|Drexel University
|Robins
|William
|Rohan
|Timothy
|Northeastern University
|Roman
|Mya
|Kean University
|Romano
|Natasha
|SUNY Binghamton
|Rosenberg
|Poe
|University of Vermont
|Rosenberg
|Sari
|Gap Year – University of Michigan
|Roses
|Annabelle
|University of Salford
|Ross
|Jah’Tajah
|Rothstein
|Daniella
|Tufts University
|Rufolo
|Julianna
|Lafayette College
|Rufolo
|Lara
|Clemson University
|Sabin
|Quincy
|Virginia State University
|Sachs
|Benjamin
|Gap Year
|Salinardo
|Claire
|University of South Carolina
|Samek
|Lucy
|Hunter College
|Sands
|Victoria
|University of Maryland
|Sanjurjo
|Erlinda
|Penn State University
|Santana
|Eudis
|Sartori
|Katherine
|University of Rhode Island
|Saydah
|Skye
|American University
|Schabacker
|William
|U.S. Naval Academy
|Schloff
|Noah
|University of Rochester
|Schmitt
|Maximilian
|Montclair State University
|Schwartzberg
|Josie
|San Diego State University
|Schwartzberg
|Mylie
|Mount Holyoke College
|Scott
|Sharie
|Selesnick
|Zoe
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Sharma
|Kiran
|George Washington University
|Shires
|Nicholas
|University of Washington
|Siders
|Isaiah
|Rider University
|Simoniello
|Sofia
|Gap Semester
|Sinclair
|Drew
|Anna Maria College
|Slade
|Jakob
|American University
|Slavin
|Zoe
|University of Maryland
|Smith
|Aniyyah
|Solomon
|Sarah
|University of Vermont
|Soupios
|Avery
|Rutgers University – New Brunswick
|Spence-Dawkins
|Raegh’ene
|Caldwell University
|St. Pierre
|William
|Stephan
|Alexa
|University of Maryland
|Stevens
|Connor
|Bloomfield College
|Stewart
|Masada
|Stewart
|Sanayah
|Bloomfield College
|Strugger
|Abigail
|University of Rochester
|Sullivan
|Aidan
|Pratt Institute
|Sullivan
|Claire
|Bard College
|Sullivan
|Lily
|Lynn University
|Sundue
|Maxwell
|Berklee College of Music
|Svitavsky
|Benjamin
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|Tabakin
|Margot
|St. John’s College, Santa Fe
|Taylor
|Brian
|University of Massachusetts
|Teitelbaum
|Daniel
|University of Oregon
|Temple
|Jamari
|Thatcher-Keane
|Phelan
|Ramapo College of New Jersey
|Thenor
|Joshua
|Thibodeau
|Truman
|Temple University
|Thompkins
|Marques
|William Paterson University
|Thompson
|Dizay
|William Paterson University
|Todd
|Billie
|University of Central Florida
|Toledo
|Suzanne
|John Jay College of Criminal Justice
|Torrente
|Jacinto
|Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
|Torrey
|John
|Tuohy
|Sara
|Gap Year – University of New Hampshire
|Turi
|Anthony
|University of Denver
|Van Doornik
|Anna
|Rowan University
|Vande Vusse
|Olivia
|Tulane University
|Victorious
|Eric
|New Jersey Institute of Technology
|Vidal
|Jamila
|Kean University
|Vincent
|Caleb
|Essex County College
|Vroman
|Julia
|University of Pittsburgh
|Walden
|Ethan
|Career + Art
|Waldon
|Jack
|Colorado State University
|Wancique
|Samson
|Ramapo College
|Ward
|Ashley
|William Paterson University
|Weedon
|Christopher
|Weir
|Isobel
|Wendt
|Eloise
|University of Connecticut
|West
|Alexander
|Temple University
|West
|Pearl
|Gap Year
|Whelan-Small
|Jesse
|Hobart and William Smith Colleges
|Whipple
|Atticus
|West Virginia University
|White
|Amori
|University of Texas at Dallas
|White
|Nyla
|Montclair State University
|Whitehead
|Chloe
|Esthetician School
|Wiafe Jr
|Lawrence
|Wiggins
|David
|Los Angeles Recording School
|Wiley
|Asaad
|Essex County College
|Williams
|Anna
|University of California – Davis
|Williams
|Nia
|Hampton University
|Williams
|Terrel
|University of Connecticut
|Wilner
|Emily
|George Mason University
|Wissel
|Amelia
|New York University
|Wolff
|Avery
|The New School
|Wollard
|Darcy
|University of Delaware
|Wolpov
|Samson
|Indiana University
|Wolter
|Isabel
|Smith College
|Woods
|Jack
|University of Notre Dame
|Woods-Jones
|Christopher
|Wright
|Nicoy
|Yanda
|Aaron
|Oberlin College
|Young
|Jordan
|American University
|Young
|Julia
|University of Surrey
|Zacker
|Martina
|University of Michigan
|Zelaya II
|Kurt
|Bloomfield College
|Zelevansky
|Eva
|Lim College
|Zinner
|Lila
|New York University
|Zubieta
|Noori
|Princeton University
|Zurlo
|Cristina
|Stony Brook University