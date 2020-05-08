Time Change: South Orange Maplewood School District BOE Meeting May 11

From the South Orange Maplewood School District Board of Education:

TIME CHANGE

The Board of Education will meet in Executive Session at 6:00pm (not 6:30pm) on Monday, May 11, 2020 to discuss personnel, and legal issues, negotiations and other matters to be announced at a later date. Immediately following the Closed Session, the Board of Education will meet in Public Session at 7:30 pm using the online video conference platform. The community can view the meeting by following the steps below. Action will be taken.

Join the Board of Education Meeting – Computer

Open a web browser. Navigate to www.somsd.k12.nj.us/webmeeting. Provide your name and email address. Event Password: fZyuwb7x9D3 Select Join by browser

Join the Board of Education Meeting – Telephone (audio only)

Dial the toll-free number: (408) 418-9388 Enter the access code: 719 644 949 Enter the meeting password: 39989279

Members of the public can participate in the Hearings of Individuals and Delegations portion of the meeting by sending in a comment via the online video platform question section or using the question form found on www.somsd.k12.nj.us/boequestions.

Board Retreat

The Board of Education will meet for a Board Retreat in Public Session on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm using the online video conference platform. The community can view the meeting by following the steps below. No action will be taken.

Join the Board of Education Meeting – Computer

Open a web browser. Navigate to www.somsd.k12.nj.us/webmeeting. Provide your name and email address. Event Password: q2qXvstph34 Select Join by browser.

Join the Board of Education Meeting – Telephone (audio only)

Dial the toll-free number: (408) 418-9388 Enter the access code: 711 675 328

Enter the meeting password: 72798787