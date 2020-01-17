VIDEO, PHOTOS: Maplewood Middle School Marks 20 Years of MLK Silent Peace March

On Friday, January 17, Maplewood Middle School held its 20th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Silent Peace March in remembrance of the work, dreams and life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The march entails all students and staff from Maplewood Middle School (more than 800 people) processing in silence from the doors of MMS through Maplewood Village and back. Students carry signs that they have fashioned themselves with messages of peace and equality. This year, students were joined by newly minted Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee. Before the march began, music director Regina Bradshaw led students in a rendition of “We Shall Overcome”:

The event was started by Maplewood Middle School sixth grade teacher Richard Palmgren as a way to have students reflect upon the life and work of King — “a man who was committed to fighting nonviolently for equality and peace.” Several years ago, Palmgren explained to Village Green, “Initiated in January 2001, the MLK Silent Peace March is designed to both replicate the marches for equality of the 1960s and to make a profound statement that the fight for equality is still not over. The silence of 800 middle schoolers marching through Maplewood Village makes a very ‘loud’ statement about Dr. King’s dream of unity and equality.”

In 2011, the march was renamed in honor of Michele Turner, a paraprofessional who worked at MMS for many years. Turner passed away in September 2010.

An email from the school explained the significance of the annual event:

The March is in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and achievements. This unique silent march should help people reflect upon a man who was committed to fighting nonviolently for equality and peace. His vision of America is indeed responsible for the diversity we so richly enjoy in the Maplewood community and school. We are not only honoring the man, but his message as well.