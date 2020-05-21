VIDEO: SOMA Library Media Specialists to Students — We Miss You, Keep Reading!

From Amy B. Popp, Library Media Specialist of Tuscan School:

The library media specialists from the South Orange-Maplewood School District (SOMSD) collaborated on a video to express how much they miss students and want them to continue reading in the summer. Each library media specialist created a video of him or herself being “handed” a book and then “handing” it to someone else. All of the video clips were put together by Maplewood Middle School (MMS) Library Media Specialist, Evyn Degnan. The books range from picture books to novels by assorted authors.

During this time of remote learning, the SOMSD library media specialists have been working hard curating lists of online resources, planning online lessons, recording read-alouds, and working on an online SOMSD Summer Reading List with the librarians of the Maplewood and South Orange libraries. This dedicated group has worked in collaboration with the public librarians of Maplewood and South Orange to increase the availability of online research databases to students and their families in support of Distance Learning. Additionally, The librarians are in the process of creating a district wide eBook collection in partnership with MackinVia publishers.

The team of SOMSD library media specialists are: Maria-Daphne Kazanis, Marshall School; Amy B. Popp, Tuscan School; Jennifer Latimer, Clinton School; Cathy Campbell, South Mountain School; Shea Stansfield Williams, Clinton, South Mountain, and Tuscan Schools; Teresa Quick, Jefferson School; Janine Poutre, Seth Boyden School; Lora Tazewell, South Orange Middle School; Evyn Degnan, Maplewood Middle School; Suzanne Ng, Columbia High School; and Jeffrey Cosgrave, Columbia High School.