VIDEOS: Meet The Columbia High School 2023-2024 Administrative Team

The following press release and videos are from the South Orange-Maplewood School District. Village Green will be following up with more details about the content and will provide more coverage in the coming weeks.

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – The [South Orange-Maplewood School] District today released a series of brief videos, each introducing a member of the Columbia High School (CHS) administrative team. The videos also highlight what will be different this year about how the high school will serve its students and families.

For example, Principal Frank Sanchez explains why the period 9 conference period will move to period 1. Assistant Principal Tracie Morrison discusses the new Freshman Academy and what incoming ninth-graders can expect in the year ahead. Viewers have the chance to get to know the new Assistant Principal Luisa Iuliano-Cabrera as well as the newly assigned Assistant Principal Russell King. Assistant Principal Philip McCormick explains the benefits of his overseeing 504s, testing and HIB matters; white Director of Counseling Anthony Vecchione gives a rundown of the goals of each high school grade.

“It is our hope that these videos will help make our CHS administrators a little more familiar to our students and families who will be in our high school family during the upcoming school year- especially our incoming ninth-graders,” said Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent of the South Orange and Maplewood School District. “I want to thank and acknowledge Principal Frank Sanchez for his efforts in putting together an enthusiastic, student-oriented team to lead Columbia High School. We are all looking forward to a terrific school year ahead.”

The videos can be seen at the following links.

Frank Sanchez, Principal:

Tracie Morrison, Assistant Principal, Freshman Academy

Russell King, Assistant Principal, Attendance and Climate & Culture, 9th & 10th grade:

Luisa Iuliano-Cabrera, Assistant Principal, Attendance and Climate & Culture, 11th & 12 grade:

Philip McCormick, Assistant Principal, 504s, Testing, and HIB matters:

Anthony Vecchione, Director of Counseling: