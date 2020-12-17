WATCH: South Orange-Maplewood School District ‘Return to School Town Hall’ Video

From SOMSD:

Hello SOMSD Community

As shared, please view the SOMSD pre-recorded Return to School Town Hall video led by Superintendent, Dr. Ronald G. Taylor, District administrators, and other key experts. The video provides an overview and previously shared key information and outlines and provides updates regarding facilities upgrades, hybrid and virtual scheduling details for January 2021, health & safety, technology, staffing, and special services to help parents make an informed decision for their child(ren’s) January 2021 return to school.

You can view the Town Hall video on the District’s YouTube channel or website: https://bit.ly/34nj8Ae

In addition, below please find links for Monday’s, Post Town-Hall Live Q&A event taking place on Mon., 12/21, after viewing the video, if there any additional questions we encourage you to pre-submit your question.

· Post Town Hall Live Q&A Event: https://bit.ly/2K4UNbt

South Orange & Maplewood School District