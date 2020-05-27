With In-Person Outdoor Graduation Ceremonies Given the Thumbs Up, South Orange-Maplewood to Review Options

To the delight of many seniors across the state, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Tuesday that in-person graduations would in fact be allowed to proceed –– outdoors and with proper social distancing — beginning July 6.

In his daily news briefing, Murphy said, “To the Class of 2020, I am proud to say that you will have your opportunity to join with your classmates and families to celebrate your graduation.”

However, many districts, including South Orange-Maplewood, had already planned for virtual graduations. It remains to be seen whether those districts will change their plans, or hold both virtual and in-person ceremonies.

“Our middle and high schools have already shared virtual graduations with their school communities, which is to take place on their originally scheduled graduation days,” said a SOMSD district spokeswoman. “The District is reviewing the guidelines associated with the Governor’s announcements as well as possible implications both internally and externally. Once we determine a course of action, we will share it with the respective communities and media.”

Village Green will follow up on this story.

Meanwhile, parents and students: what would you like to see happen? Are you satisfied with the current plans or would you prefer an outdoor ceremony after the school year ends? Let us know in comments.