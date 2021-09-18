Colorful Dinner Delivery Celebrates One Year of Plant-Based Cooking for SOMA Families

From Colorful Dinner Delivery:

Aiming to make dinnertime less stressful and help families incorporate more plant-based food into their diet, Colorful Dinner Delivery has been cooking up and delivering dinner for residents of South Orange, Maplewood and the surrounding areas since September 2020. Over the past year, they have proudly delivered thousands of delicious, nutritious, plant-based meals to local families.



Colorful Dinner Delivery offers two new dinner recipes per week, plus add-ons like meal kits, easy lunches and vegan desserts, with a focus on seasonal, wholesome, and organic ingredients. Meals are made freshly prepared each morning, then delivered (contactless) to customers with simple reheating instructions.

Founded by Ilene Moreno, a local Maplewood resident, author of the The Colorful Kitchen cookbooks and blog, and mother of two, Colorful Dinner Delivery brings Ilene’s recipes straight to your doorstep. Ilene’s approach to cooking reinterprets childhood staples like Mac & Cheese or Hamburger Helper and into healthy, plant-forward meals that the whole family will love.

Village Green readers can receive 10% off their first Colorful Dinner Delivery order by using code “VILLAGE10” at checkout.