Dr. Ralph Buultjens Returns to Adult School with ‘World Politics in the Virus Era: America, Politics and the World’

By The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School access_timeOct-27-2020
From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

 

 

In its outcome, the virus pandemic is almost like a world war–destroying millions of lives and creating vast economic damage. Its impacts will permanently change societies. The global balance of power will also change. How will it affect America’s position in the world? Can we remain #1? What about China and Russia, Israel and the Middle East? In the end, who will be the winners and losers? 

RALPH BUULTJENS will discuss these and other issues in the context of next week’s elections. A leading analyst of world affairs, Dr. Buultjens is a professor at New York University and the former Nehru Professor/Professional Fellow at the University of Cambridge. He was awarded the Toynbee Prize for Social Sciences and is the author of 10 books on world affairs.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 7:30-9pm, Zoom

Fee: $25

Click here to register

